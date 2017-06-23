London Musicals, Plays, Drama and Fringe Theatre

Trafalgar Square is the physical heart of the West End: a great public square where Londoners routinely gather to protest or celebrate. And the spiritual heart of the West End is the glorious... Read more
Last seen in the West End in 2015 at the Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright announces a return London season of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's masterpiece Evita. Taking up residence at the Phoenix...
When I originally reviewed the thrilling stage version of The Kite Runner on its first appearance in the West End back in January, I wrote in my five-star review: "There are no star names; just a...
Full casting has been announced for the London revival of Clarke Peter's Olivier Award-winning musical Five Guys Named Moe. Directed by Clarke himself, the production will open on 14th September 2017...
Production photos have been released for the new production of Tim Rice's Blondel which opens at the Unton Theatre tomorrrow 23rd June and runs to 15 July.
Tim Rice said: "I'm delighted Blondel...
Set in a Broadway theatre during auditions for a musical, A Chorus Line focuses on the performers hoping to make the cut. Based on true stories, A Chorus Line revolutionised Broadway, becoming the...
Casting has now been announced for the Trevor Nunn-helmed world premiere of Dessert, a new play by Olivier Cotton, which will run at the Southwark Playhouse from 12 July to 5 August 2017, with an...
"Everybody needs somebody to love..." and if you love Jake and Elwood, then rejoice because The Blues Brothers are returning to London for a special summer engagement!
Hartshorn – Hook Productions...
The grand old London Coliseum on St Martin's Lane -- usually the home of London's second opera company, the English National Opera -- is undergoing a management crisis and severe cuts in funding. It...
Once again, Hamlet is going to be the talk of the theatrical summer. Two years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch galvanised the town with a brooding, thoughtful prince at the Barbican in a slightly over-...
Working is an impressionistic hybrid of a musical: a bit like a verbatim documentary crossed with a musical revue, in which monologues and scenes are patched together to tell multiple stories about...
"The sun will come out tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow
There'll be sun"
That hymn to sunny optimism in the face of depression-era New York, where homeless people huddle in self-made... Read more