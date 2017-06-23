London Musicals, Plays, Drama and Fringe Theatre

  • West End Live
    Event
    Celebrating the West End all weekend long
    Friday, 23 June, 2017
    Trafalgar Square is the physical heart of the West End: a great public square where Londoners routinely gather to protest or celebrate. And the spiritual heart of the West End is the glorious...
  • Evita
    Evita
    Evita returns to the West End
    Friday, 23 June, 2017
    Last seen in the West End in 2015 at the Dominion Theatre, Bill Kenwright announces a return London season of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's masterpiece Evita. Taking up residence at the Phoenix...
  • Interview with The Kite Runner's David Ahmad
    Thursday, 22 June, 2017
    When I originally reviewed the thrilling stage version of The Kite Runner on its first appearance in the West End back in January, I wrote in my five-star review: "There are no star names; just a...
  • Full cast announced for Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatre
    Wednesday, 21 June, 2017
    Full casting has been announced for the London revival of Clarke Peter's Olivier Award-winning musical Five Guys Named Moe. Directed by Clarke himself, the production will open on 14th September 2017...

Latest Theatre Reviews

Bat Out of Hell
Review of Bat Out of Hell at the London Coliseum
The grand old London Coliseum on St Martin's Lane -- usually the home of London's second opera company, the English National Opera -- is undergoing a management crisis and severe cuts in funding. It...
Andrew Scott in Hamlet
Review of Hamlet at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Once again, Hamlet is going to be the talk of the theatrical summer. Two years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch galvanised the town with a brooding, thoughtful prince at the Barbican in a slightly over-...
Review of Working at the Southwark Playhouse
Working is an impressionistic hybrid of a musical: a bit like a verbatim documentary crossed with a musical revue, in which monologues and scenes are patched together to tell multiple stories about...
Review of Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre
"The sun will come out tomorrow Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow There'll be sun" That hymn to sunny optimism in the face of depression-era New York, where homeless people huddle in self-made...

